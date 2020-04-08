The King of Sixguns

Fine Pedigree

The .44 Magnum in its original form from Smith & Wesson is one of the finest, perhaps the finest sixgun to ever come from the Springfield factory. Starting with the 1950 Target .44 Special as the basic platform, the cylinder was lengthened to fill out the frame window, the barrel was changed to a bull-barrel configuration as found on the 1955 Target .45 introduced earlier in the year, special heat treating was applied, a target trigger and hammer along with target stocks were utilized, and the sights consisted of a white-outlined, rear-adjustable sight matched up with a red ramp front sight. All in all, it was a most magnificent sixgun!

I have recounted in the past my first experience with the S&W .44 Magnum. The local gun range rented a 4″ version with six rounds of ammunition to anyone brave enough to try. My teenage friends and I tried, almost cried, and then we lied and said it wasn’t bad. It would take several years before I could even come close to handling the .44 Magnum. In the ensuing years I did a lot of growing up.

The .44 Magnum cartridge in its original form used a 240-grain bullet, at the same muzzle velocity as the 158-grain .357 Magnum from 20 years earlier. Elmer Keith said the recoil would not bother a “seasoned sixgun man” and was actually less than a .38 Special J-Frame. He also called it the greatest revolver and ammunition development in his lifetime. Major Hatcher of the NRA said shooting the new Smith & Wesson was like getting hit in the hand with a baseball bat. Colonel Askins, always one to try to stir up controversy, said he thought the good Major probably had lace on his panties. A few years later Askins would say the .44 Magnum should have been stillborn.

With the introduction of the .44 Magnum and the tremendous power it gave to sixgun hunters, there were still detractors who said: “Yes, but it’s not a .45!” It is simply impossible to please some people. Since the introduction of the .44 Magnum there has been a long list of more powerful cartridges chambered in factory sixguns. In fact, while Smith & Wesson was developing the .44 Magnum, Dick Casull was working on what would become the .454 Casull. Just over 25 years after the introduction of the .44 Magnum, Freedom Arms started manufacturing the .454 which allows the use of a 300-grain bullet 200 fps faster than the original .44 Magnum. Over the past 1/4 century the .44 Magnum has also been overshadowed, at least in some minds, by the .445 SuperMag, .475 and .500 Linebaughs, .480 Ruger, .500 Wyoming Express and even two more S&W Magnums, the .500 and .460.

Smith & Wesson’s original .44 Magnum was available in blue and nickel finishes with barrel lengths of 4″, 6-1/2″ and 8-3/8″ cataloged along with a special run of 500 5″ sixguns in 1958. All were magnificent sixguns. But since we are being truthful I will admit today’s sixguns are better built with tighter tolerances, better steel and they mostly shoot better. They just aren’t “classic.” I think that is an attitude that comes with being a “seasoned citizen.”

During the heyday of long-range silhouetting in the 1980s, there was also a 10-1/2″ model with special sights. The original .44 became known as the Model 29 in 1957 and then was joined by a stainless steel version, the Model 629 in 1979. Although we learned to handle the recoil of the S&W .44 Magnum that had so intimidated us in the early days, the reality of heavy recoil did change. In the early 1990s, Smith & Wesson addressed this by the introduction of the Endurance Package, which lessened the stress of interior parts against each other and added weight with the heavy underlugged barrel. In the beginning decade of this still relatively new century, the Smith & Wesson Performance Center began offering special editions of their revolvers. The latest is the Model 629 .44 Magnum Hunter.