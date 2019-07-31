THE BABIES

Very Few

Therefore, it’s no wonder only about 15,000 Baby Dragoons were produced before Samuel Colt decided a remodeling was in order. That led to the most prolific of all Colt percussion revolvers: the Model 1849. Like the Baby Dragoon it was .31 caliber and barrel lengths of three, four, five and six inches were options. Unlike the earlier .31 most Model 1849s came with rammer beneath the barrel, and there was one other interesting option. That is that Model 1849s could be had in either five-shooter or six-shooter versions.



Somewhere along the way, Samuel Colt must have decided brass grip frames just didn’t have a quality enough look. So with the little .31s grip frames were still cut from brass but then they were silver-plated. Also, it’s worth noting the Baby Dragoon had a square back trigger guard but the Model 1849’s was round. For some strange reason when Colt decided to offer virtually all of their percussion revolvers again in the 1970s and 1980s they ignored the Model 1849 totally and made only about 1,500 of the Baby Dragoons.



That is completely converse from the sales history of the original Model 1849s. Of all cap and ball Colt revolvers produced between 1847 and 1873, the Model 1849 .31 caliber wins the prize for most made. Over 325,000 were manufactured in America between 1850 and 1873, which is far more than any other single Colt percussion model. Is that a hint as to who was doing the most handgun buying in those days. Was it the hard, leather skinned, frontiersman or the well-dressed traveling businessman in more civilized areas? And get this; in 1853 Samuel Colt set up a factory in London, England (of all places) and produced about another 11,000 more Model 1849s over there.



At this point, about 1850, Sam Colt has the military fairly well covered in regards to sidearms and is going great-guns in getting the more gentle side of American life set for self-defense. So what is he missing? The adventuresome: those who are going to follow the great gold strikes and the general westward migration.



Next comes the “Belt Pistols” and with them the myth of the gunfighter.