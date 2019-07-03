The .41 Magnum Story

Pocket Pistols And Grizzlies

In 1836 Colt established his Patent Arms Manufacturing Company in Paterson, N.J. The .34-caliber Paterson had a folding trigger and no loading lever. You had to carry a ramrod or change cylinders to reload. A .36-bore version became the Texas Paterson after Ranger Jack Hayes and his troops used it to swat an imposing swarm of hostile Comanches.



The panic of 1837 caused economic recession. In 1841 the Paterson plant closed. Five years later though, a visit from Texas Ranger Samuel Walker turned Colt’s attention back to revolvers. The resulting Walker Colt was a 4-1/2-pound .44, manufactured briefly at Ely Whitney’s factory. Captain Walker fell to a Mexican lance soon thereafter at the Battle of Juamantla. The Dragoon was a smaller, refined Walker .44 named after pre-Civil War cavalry. An even more compact .31 arrived in 1848, and a Pocket Model a year later. The 1851 .36 Navy earned fame in the hands of Wild Bill Hickok, who packed a pair, but it lacked the punch of the Dragoon. One grizzly hit repeatedly by .36 balls collapsed at last to a .44 Dragoon.



Despite the obvious advantages of cartridge firearms, notably Colt’s 1873 Single Action Army, the cap-and-ball revolver saw use long after their debut. Pony Express riders initially holstered two Colt Navys, 86-grain bullets atop 25 grains of black powder. Weight concerns later nixed the second pistol. Meanwhile, lawmen and outlaws shifted to bigger bullets. On August 2, 1876, Jack McCall snuck up behind Wild Bill during a card game in Deadwood and shot him in the head with a Colt .45. McCall fled west but was caught in Wyoming, returned to the Dakotas and hanged.



The .41 bore resurfaced in Colt’s Model 1877, arguably the first commercially successful double-action revolver — arguably because its mechanism was famously troublesome. Sold in nickel or with cased frame and blued barrel, it came in .32 Colt, .38 Long Colt and .41 Long Colt. Though the company didn’t name them, distributor Benjamin Kittredge attached the tags “Rainmaker,” “Lightning” and “Thunderer.” (He’s also credited with dubbing the SAA the “Peacemaker.”) Billy the Kid and John Wesley Hardin among other miscreants favored the .41 Thunderer to single-action Colts. Factory loads sent 200-grain outside-lubricated bullets from this .41 at 730 fps, for 230 foot-pounds of muzzle energy.



During the 1890s, smokeless powder gave all bullets more muscle; but in 1905 Smith & Wesson fashioned a revolver for a .44 Special black-powder load (26 grains that drove a 246-grain bullet through nine 7/8" pine boards!). The .44 Hand Ejector appeared in 1907. The first .44 Military Model of 1908 became the “Triple Lock,” as it latched at the breech, ahead of the extractor rod and between the yoke and extractor shroud. A Second Model followed. Customer demand brought the shroud and heavy lug back to the Third Model (of 1926). The Fourth Model (1950 Target) had a ribbed barrel, adjustable rear sight and short-throw hammer. By this time, S&W had adapted its N-Frame revolver to other cartridges.