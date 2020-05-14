Colorful World

The latest test gun to arrive from Charter Arms is appropriately dubbed the Pink Lady. The basic platform is the standard Charter Arms Undercover Lite .38 Special. Although, instead of the regular blue or dull grey finish, the Pink Lady is a lot more colorful having a stainless steel barrel and cylinder matched up with a pink anodized aluminum frame. Charlie Brown (yes, that’s really his name) of Charter Arms says, “For personal protection at home or for concealed carry, the female shooter demands the same quality engineering as her male counterpart.

“But there’s more to it. She also appreciates the personal touches that make the revolver uniquely her own. With the new .38 Special Pink Lady, Charter meets her demands with reliability and style.” There was a time when I would not be caught dead with a pink pistol! Nevertheless, everything changes and I guess I feel a lot more secure these days, and besides Diamond Dot is eyeing the Pink Lady for herself.

The Pink Lady has a 2″ barrel, weighs in at a scant 12 ounces with swing-out 5-shot cylinder and a single-action trigger pull of 4-3/4 pounds. The double action pull is almost a “set trigger” as when pulled it exhibits a definite feeling of clicking into a notch just before it fires so it is quite easy to pull the trigger double action, hesitate when the trigger engages this final notch, and then fire in what is almost a single action mode. It is certainly not designed to be this way, however it works just fine. Grips are a very comfortable fingergrooved rubber compact design.