After searching for a good used S&W Model 610 for quite some time, I discovered a couple of things. First, they are not hiding behind every bush — they’ve become somewhat difficult to locate. Second, when you do find one, the cost may involve seriously diminishing the kid’s college fund. Therefore, when I heard the announcement of S&W reintroducing the M610, I immediately ordered one.



Over the past few years, the 10mm Auto cartridge has become much more popular. I’m not really sure if it’s personal defense, recreational shooting, or hunting — or perhaps a combination of all three — driving the market but one thing’s certain, the 10mm comeback is for real. Jan Mladek, General Manager of S&W and M&P brands said, “We felt it was important to offer a 10mm revolver for personal protection and handgun hunting. The N-Frame has long been a staple in big-bore revolvers and the 10mm is a natural caliber addition to the line.” Well, I’m thrilled S&W reintroduced the 10mm to their revolver offerings.



Built on the large S&W N-Frame, the gun is ideal for launching the 10mm Auto while it is also capable of handling the .40 S&W. This is a good-looking revolver as the stainless steel frame, cylinder and barrel match up well aesthetically to the black synthetic grips.



The round-butt grips have slight finger grooves and are most comfortable. I appreciate the full under-lug and, if I could wave my magic wand, I’d really like an unfluted cylinder. The trigger face is smooth and wide while the revolver is easy to cock in single-action mode, thanks to the wide, checkered target hammer.



The new M610 is offered in two barrel lengths — 4 and 6.5". The 10mm provides plenty of horsepower for home defense and personal protection. It is also a good option for close-range whitetail or wild hogs. Since I’ll be using this gun for hunting, the longer barrel was chosen. My test gun tipped the scales a tad bit over 50 oz. and balances extremely well with the longer tube.



The gun arrived in a nice blue hard case with three moon clips provided. The moon clips make loading and unloading painless. There are quite a number high-cap semi-autos chambered in 10mm, but moon clips narrow the “reloading speed gap” on the revolver side.