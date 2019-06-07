S&W SW1911SC E-Series

Good Looks Plus …

How a gun looks is always important and this one is a cool combination of black and stainless steel S&W calls “Duo-Tone,” although you can also get them in solid black if you like. The slide has unusual serrations on each side — they’re like fish scales. I found them easy on the hands while providing an excellent purchase for racking the slide or a press check, although on this gun the press check is unnecessary because there’s a view port on top of the slide at the back end of the chamber through which you can see if there’s a round in the chamber.



The ejection port is cut low and beveled. S&W calls it a “Combat Ejection Port.” The right side of the slide has a heavy duty external extractor. The top of the slide is slightly dished out with a series of vertical cuts going almost the full length of the slide. Their purpose is to reduce glare. The back of the slide has horizontal versions of those same glare-reducing cuts.



Trijicon night sights are mounted front and rear — exactly what I’d order on a custom gun. An ambidextrous safety? Yes, and it’s not tiny like a stock 1911 safety but it’s not one of those honking big ones either. To me the size and width is just right and it snaps solidly into place, on or off. The gun comes with beautiful rosewood grips with the same fish scale pattern as on the slide, plus a nice little diamond with the letter “E” to remind us this is an “Enhanced” 1911.



The trigger and hammer are the skeletonized lightweight jobs we all love. The hammer settles nicely into the beavertail when it’s cocked, and the trigger pull is an easy 4.9 lbs. with 0.0125 take-up and a crisp, clean break. The muzzle is recessed and the firing pin is titanium. The trigger must be pulled for the gun to fire — dropping the gun will not make the firing pin go forward to strike a primer.