A Beauty

Housed in a distinctive aluminum Performance Center hard case, the full-size .45 sported a fine matte black bead-blast finish. Checkered reddish-brown laminate grips added a touch of color as did the lightweight aluminum trigger and polished hammer. The upswept beavertail grip safety made the gun nestle right down into my hand. The checkering on the front strap and flat mainspring housing was well cut but not too sharp and while the gun wasn’t fully beveled, the sharp edges were removed from the muzzle, slide stop, thumb safety and other high-traffic areas.

It had a Novak fixed rear sight and proprietary S&W dovetail-mount front sight, both in a white-dot pattern while the other models could be had in plain black, white dot, night sight, or fiber optic configurations. Of course it had the S&W-designed pivoting extractor to replace the internal extractor traditionally used in the M1911. The extractor was significantly larger than even the one used on the regular-production SW1911 with a huge, well-shaped hook which worked well enough not to be noticed.

The trigger was crisp, the slide and frame tight both fore and aft and the hand-fit barrel rolled smoothly into place while locking up like a bank vault. At first blush, it was a good-looking, well-thought-out gun.