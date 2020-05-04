Bang, Bang

I picked it up on a Friday evening and shot it for the first time the next morning in the local defensive pistol match — and won. The performance wasn’t an outlier, it consumed over 400 rounds with a single misfeed from an off-brand magazine (I shot it with every one of the nine brands of magazines I had on hand). It averaged under 2" at 25 yards in the Ransom Rest, using defensive ammo — not target stuff. Handheld, my best group was 2 1/2" at 25 yards, and from the bench, I put 5 out of 8 shots into 4" at 100 yards.

The trigger broke like glass, the gun ran like stink and it hit like it meant it. What wasn’t to like?