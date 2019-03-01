S&W M&P .380 Shield EZ

The “Short 9” Shines

Modern bullet technology has enabled the current crop of .380 loads to punch far above their weight. All I used shot to about the same point-of-aim vertically at 15 yards, with some veering a little more left than others. The average for all the groups was just over 3" with a few groups going well under. Three loads tested — Black Hills JHP (935 fps), Fiocchi JHP (904 fps) and Hornady American Gunner (945 fps) feature Hornady’s proven 90-gr. XTP. All three were 100 percent reliable and the most controllable.



The hotter Hornady Critical Defense — topped with the 90-gr. FTX — stepped out at 968 fps and features low-flash propellants. It has a plastic tip filling the hollowpoint to aid expansion and keep the cavity from filling with material that might restrict expansion.



One other specialty load I tried was Black Hills HoneyBadger, featuring a Lehigh Defense 60-gr. bullet at an impressive 1,137 fps. This load shot to the same vertical point of aim as the heavier ones but to the left a bit. A non-expanding load, the HoneyBadger bullet is nonetheless highly effective and its light weight still assures up to 18" of penetration. Being solid, it also performs well against barriers in self-defense situations.



The point of the Shield EZ is a gun large enough to manipulate without strain, in a caliber still adequate for defense. It is both things, indeed. Magazines are also very easy to load. I did not find them any harder to fill with eight rounds at the end of the day than at the beginning. There’s a small button on the side you can use to depress the follower to make loading even simpler, like you see on many .22 auto magazines. I found it was just as easy to depress the top round with my left thumb and insert the next one as you would normally load a magazine.