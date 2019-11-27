Fixing It Up

I took the 686 to the range recently and felt bad it had been neglected. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long to discover my aging eyes and iron sights don’t play well together. When I went to install a mount for optics, I realized the early models were not drilled the same as the newer versions so I sent the gun to Mag-na-port. Ken Kelly worked his magic — along with a nice action job — and now this revolver is a dream come true to shoot. Thanks to Weigand Machine and Design, a neat little compact base was installed for an UltraDot L/T reflex optic.



Just about any company who makes grips will offer one or more options for an L-Frame Smith & Wesson. Preferring finger-grooves, I chose Eagle Grips with their genuine rosewood combat grips. These grips are super comfortable and attractive to boot.



After some modifications, this 686 really shines at the range and I can see the targets better thanks to the UltraDot. Karen, my wife of 40 years, also enjoys shooting this revolver so I started looking for another 686 to add to the stable.



Fortunately, I was able to pick up an 8-3/8" model. It too was an older gun and had to be sent to Mag-na-port for their alterations to install a Weigand base. This model was a 686 “no dash,” which means it was in the first production run. If a 686 has a number proceeding, it denotes engineering modifications during the production life of the particular model.



The 686-1 implies the redesigned “radius-stud/floating hand” change occurring in 1986 which many people consider less desirable. The 686-2 (1987) S&W changed the hammer nose. The 6" version I have is a 686-3. This model began regular production in 1988 and signifies a new yoke retention system. The 686-6, manufactured in 2001, has the internal key lock was incorporated. In 1996, S&W introduced a 7-shot cylinder with a round-butt frame and Hogue grips, while deleting the square butt.



After Mag-na-port drilled the top-strap for the Weigand base, I mounted a Leupold 4x scope. Options for grips are almost endless but I finally landed a beautiful set of Claro walnut combat grips from Culina Grips.