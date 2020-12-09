SIG SAUER P365 Gets ZEV Tech Treatment

Since its debut in 2018, the SIG SAUER P365 has become one of the most popular handguns on the market — and it’s easy to understand why. With a short frame and slide, the gun is small enough for anyone to grip and carry, while its 10+1 standard capacity is greater than similarly sized handguns. But for performance component manufacturer, ZEV Technologies, that wasn’t enough.

An official collaboration between the two companies, ZEV Technologies has expanded its custom line of SIG SAUER pistols to include the new Z365 Octane. Built on a stock P365, the grip module sports a diamond pattern laser stipple on all four sides, as well as ZEV’s logo. Atop the frame is a P365 version of ZEV’s Octane slide in Titanium Gray.

Designed by founder Al Wolf, the slide is the perfect storm of end user-driven features, including angled front serrations and vertical rear serrations, a ZEV Fiber Optic Combat Sight Set and a black RMSC Cover Plate compatible with the SIG Romeo Zero, Shield Sights RMSc and Holoson HS407K. Inside, a black DLC coated ZEV365 Pro Barrel with barrel dimpling and a streamlined hood design matches the gun’s outer performance. The Z635 trigger is curved and the 18 oz. gun ships with two 10-round magazines.