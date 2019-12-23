Target Lock

Sights on this pistol are absolutely excellent, consisting of a green fiber-optic front sight which is exceptionally easy to see, mated up with a fully adjustable square notch rear sight. The striker-fired pistol operates much like the double-action revolvers I have been shooting for the past 60+ years. In fact, the trigger pull is better than one finds on many of today’s double-action revolvers. It’s also much like a double-action revolver as there are no external safeties to manipulate. When time comes for shooting, the only decision to be made is to pull the trigger.



XFIVE controls are a takedown lever on the left side, an ambidextrous slide release, and a magazine release on the left side behind the trigger. The magazine release is very positive and there is no hesitation with the magazine sliding out. SIG supplies not just one or two, but three high-capacity, 17-round magazines. This means plenty of ammunition readily available for competition and should one wander afield, the ability to carry more than a full box of ammunition.



If one desires, the rear sight assembly can be easily removed and replaced by a Romeo 1 PRO optic. Shooting can also be aided by adding light or laser to the Picatinny rail in front of the trigger guard. The trigger is straight and as Phil mentioned, breaks at 90 degrees. It’s relatively wide and smooth faced — this means no safety trigger, which always chews on my trigger finger, and breaks cleanly and crisply, making it one of the easiest shooting 9mms I have ever experienced. It can be made even easier-shooting by replacing the normal 14-lb. recoil spring with the provided 12-lb. spring for shooting lighter loads.