SIG SAUER Launches Stand-Alone P320 Custom Works Fire Control Unit

From self-defense to competition, law enforcement to military, the SIG SAUER P320 has proven itself as a rugged and reliable pistol, highlighted by its winning of the U.S. Modular Handgun System contract for the U.S. Army, Air Force and other branches.

A 9mm, striker-fired handgun, the core of the P320 is the modular Fire Control Unit (FCU). The only serialized component and controlled firearm, the FCU and its parts can legally be removed from the grip module and dropped into another compatible frame, as well as pair with other slides and barrels, making it the world’s most innovative handgun.

Up until now, FCUs have only been obtainable by shooters through the purchase of a complete P320 model, however, a new program from SIG SAUER Custom Works is making stand-alone FCUs available for the first time. Available at dealers later this fall, the P320 Custom Works FCU will be finished in titanium nitride and feature SIG’s flat match-grade trigger for an MSRP of $299.