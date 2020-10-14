SIG Custom Works Delivers Nightmares

Only recently announced, SIG Custom Works has been busy cooking up limited edition designs. Delivered just in time for the Halloween season, SIG Sauer’s in-house custom shop has reimagined the manufacturer’s Nightmare series with new blacked-out P220, P226 and P229 models.

Customizing the iconic handgun models, the Nightmare series sport black hard coat anodized alloy frames, stainless steel slides with black nitride finish and carbon steel barrels. All guns feature a SIG accessory underrail, X-RAY3 Day/Night Sights, standard curved triggers and accenting nickel-plated controls. The new Nightmares are also the first SIG pistols to be fitted with a Hogue Classic Contour SL G-10 Grip.

Available for a limited time, the new Nightmare series ships in a premium Custom Works Negrini pistol case packaged with three magazines and a SIG Custom Works challenge coin and certified custom certificate. MSRP is not yet available.