The custom carmakers of California were soon noticed by car manufacturers who began to incorporate some custom styling ideas in the cars coming from Detroit. The same thing has happened in the firearms industry and manufacturers, such as Magnum Research, are now offering sixguns with features, which have heretofore only been found on custom revolvers. Magnum Research has been offering their BFR (Biggest Finest Revolver) for some time now in several cylinder and frame sizes and their latest offering is the Shorty Forty-Four. The BFR was offered several decades ago as the D-Max revolver. Magnum Research took over, not only greatly increasing production, but also turning this revolver into a high quality factory/custom offering.