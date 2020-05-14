Free Spinning

This last feature may allow a cartridge whose bullet has moved forward to be removed, but nevertheless it is a good idea to always keep fresh ammunition in the cylinder. Two decades ago I did some tests with both the .454 and heavy .44 Magnum loads by firing all but one round in the cylinder, then reloading and repeating the process. It didn’t take long for that one lone cartridge to start to allow its bullet to move forward, and no loads were able to last more than the firing of 15 rounds before the bullet moved enough to jam the cylinder. Big guns are for big situations and fresh ammunition can prevent them from becoming bad situations.

The Shorty Forty-Four has a Ruger-style wide hammer and trigger along with a transfer-bar action. Even with the heaviest of loads it is not uncomfortable to shoot for two reasons. This is a massive, sturdily built revolver weighing 54 ounces empty; the weight comes from not only a heavy topstrap but also a heavy bull barrel, full length ejector rod housing and, of course, all steel construction. This all cuts down somewhat on the portability, however it certainly aids in reducing felt recoil. This heavy weight is matched up with a set of what appears to be Pachmayr checkered rubber grips which fill in behind the triggerguard preventing knuckle dusting.

The .44 Magnum kicked hard in 1956 with the original 240-grain factory loads. Over the ensuing decades stouter loads with heavier bullets have become commonplace, which of course adds to the recoil factor. This Magnum Research .44 Magnum is about as pleasant to shoot with heavy loads as it is possible for a short-barreled, single-action sixgun to be. Accuracy, as the results in the accompanying table show, is excellent over a wide range of loads using bullets weighing from 180 grains to 340 grains. With the latter clocking in at 1,375 fps with a group just over 1″, it is easy to see the manageability of this big little sixgun.

With its all stainless steel construction, heavy-duty cylinder and frame and transfer bar safety, this is a rugged sixgun which can be carried safely fully loaded and be packed with confidence in rough weather and potentially dangerous situations. Consider it an insurance policy with a relatively small price tag for the custom features provided.

Shorty Forty-Four

Maker: Magnum Research

130 GODDARD MEMORIAL DR.

WORCHESTER, MA 01603

(508) 635-4273

www.magnumresearch.com

Action Type:

Single-action revolver

Caliber:

.44 Magnum

Capacity:

5

Barrel Length:

5″

Overall Length:

11.25″

Weight:

54 ounces

Finish:

Brushed stainless steel

Sights:

Adjustable Rear Sight; Interchangeable Front

Grips:

Pachmayr rubber

Price:

$1,050

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine