Seriously Seeking Someday

Treasure Trove

Somedays are usually tough to accomplish as we have to spend most of our time surviving in reality rather than fulfilling our dreams. In the 1960s my wife arranged for me to empty a basement filled with ceramic molds. I sure grumbled a lot as I stumbled up those ancient steps and hauled pickup load after pickup load to our house. There was however a definite reward for doing all this as also in the basement were several stacks of American Rifleman magazines from the 1920s to 1940s. What a treasure and they were free for the taking. I went through those magazines clipping every article of interest including several by Elmer Keith. I not only found his 1929 article on his No. 5 SAA, there were also earlier articles concerning the visit to his ranch outside of Durkee, Oregon, by Harold Croft.

Croft traveled all the way cross-country to witness firsthand the long-range sixgun shooting Keith had been talking about. He brought a whole suitcase full of custom sixguns including four lightweight packin’ pistols built on Single Action and Bisley Model Colts. They were all chambered in .45 Colt with barrel band front sights. My enthusiasm was rekindled. Croft numbered his guns, 1, 2, 3, and 4. Forty years later I was able to handle two of those, even shoot one of them, and it was interesting to find they had been converted by Croft to .44 Special after his visit to Oregon.

Over the years I did come up with one barrel-band front sighted sixgun, a John Linebaugh .500 Linebaugh. It is a wonderfully built sixgun and the band is actually machined as part of the barrel; close to what I wanted but it was not built on a Colt but rather a Ruger New Model. I still dreamt of the Someday I would have my “Keith Colt,” but alas it seemed not to be.

Fast forward several decades. Shooters often complain about fixed sighted guns wondering why the factory can’t sight them in properly. The problem is everyone does not use the same ammunition, nor the same hold, nor has the same eyes, nor shoots under the same lighting conditions. All of these have a bearing on how connected point of aim is to point of impact. Quite often single actions need to have their barrels turned to adjust the windage, and front sights filed down to address elevation. Once in a while we come across a front sight too short which requires metal to be added or shooting lighter bullets, however usually it is just a matter of filing a too tall front sight.

Turning barrels is not difficult, however it does require proper equipment. My friend Denis came up with a portable barrel vise so we could work in the field. The supporting section is an L-shaped affair about 20″ tall which fits into the trailer hitch on my Silverado 4×4. The top of this holds the vise and he made aluminum blocks to precisely fits the barrel of Colt Single Actions and replicas thereof. We also use a frame wrench instead of the traditional axe handle which minimizes damaging the frame in any way. I wanted to just fly by the seat of my pants, but Denis (being a retired engineer and hobby machinist) worked out a chart for each barrel length as to how much we’d have to twist the barrel. He didn’t stop there; he then came up with a gauge to fit on the frame wrench handle and it works perfectly.