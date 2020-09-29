Ruger American Competition Pistol

Ballistic Philosophy
What makes a good competition pistol? If you’re running against a clock the gun needs to be accurate, handy, maneuverable and dead nuts reliable. Misses count against you, and malfunctions make the difference between sweet victory and the dreaded “And also participated” list. Now hold the thought.
What makes a good defensive pistol? If you’re gunfighting for real then the gun needs to be accurate, handy, maneuverable and dead nuts reliable. Misses threaten those you love most in the world and malfunctions make the difference between living to see tomorrow and an attractive marker along with a moving memorial service.
A pistol for competition or home defense need not be concealable or particularly lightweight. You’ll not be humping such a handgun on a 50-click forced march through the Hindu Kush. You’ll seldom pack this gun farther than across the room. This pistol is much more about shooting than concealing.
The flower of modern American engineering prowess has been unleashed on this thorny problem. The same design parameters driving pistol competition also produce a simply superlative defensive weapon. In the Ruger American Competition we find these kernels of greatness. Well-reasoned, elegantly executed and reasonably priced, this new Ruger heater is all that and a bag of chips.