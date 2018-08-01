Welcome! Your next gun story begins here.
Click through and enjoy!

Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By
0
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Remington RM380...
Remington introduces Model RM380 Executive, an all-metal, micro pistol designed for concealed carry. A tough, all-metal construction for ultimate...
Read Full Article
A House Divided
“What has President Trump learned from defeat?” political correspondent Dan Balz of The Washington Post asked following November’s elections, when...
Read Full Article
Exclusive: What...
Every now and again we’re going to pull back the curtain and let you see the inner workings of the FMG crew — upcoming projects, nifty insights on our...
Read Full Article