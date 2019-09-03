Semi-Auto Handguns Of WW2

Japan, France, Britain

Japan was capable of manufacturing fine quality weapons but they lacked somewhat in genius when designing good handguns. Col. Nambu was their most famous designer, but next to handgun designers of the West, he was in kindergarten. Evidence of this is the Type 94 semi-auto 8mm Nambu. It has a 3¾" barrel with a 6-round magazine. The 8mm Nambu cartridge propels a 106-gr. bullet at about 1,000 fps. Type 94s are one of the most dangerous handguns to carry with a round chambered. Why? The sear bar is exposed on the pistol’s left side — a light press on it and the gun fires. The earlier Type 14 8mm Nambu is a step up but still has many design flaws. For instance, Type 14 magazines serve as the bolt stop, making it a challenge to extract an empty. When the magazine is freed, the bolt slams shut and has to be fully retracted again to chamber a new round. The Japanese didn’t take the Type 14’s development far enough. Bill Ruger did. He admitted to basing his

Mark I .22LR on it.



The French, being who they are, did a very odd thing. They mated a well-designed and well-made autoloader — the SACM 1935A — to a completely lackluster cartridge. Then to add insult, they painted it black. The cartridge is 7.65x20 Longue, derived precisely from the American .30 round intended for Pedersen Devices (which converted bolt action Model 1903s to semi-auto function). The French ballistics had 85-gr. bullets moving around 1,100 fps. Model 1935As are trim, well-balanced handguns with an 8-round magazine. If they’d been chambered for something like 9mm Largo or .38 Super, they could have been near the top of practical WWII sidearms.



Until well into World War II the Brits stuck with revolvers whose basic designs were old news in the 1880s. Finally, somebody in Britain’s stuffed-shirt military hierarchy got their head out of a shadowy place and gave their paratroopers an adequate sidearm. Those were knockoffs of FN’s Browning Hi Power (aka the P35), made by the John Inglis Company of Canada. Not only was its 9mm Parabellum cartridge much better than British revolver rounds, the P35’s magazine held 13 of them.

