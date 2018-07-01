Safe Holstering

Use Your Eyes

Every parent tells their kids, “Watch what you’re doing!” We need to get in touch with our own inner child and practice the same mantra. As much as possible, “look the gun into the holster.” This will help you catch things like a snagged garment adjustment cord in time. Also, “the eyes teach the hand” how to re-holster by feel. That’s not as contradictory as it sounds. How do you “look” into the holster in the dark, for example? You want to be able to holster one-handed by feel as a tactical skill, but the eye on the gun gives you one more safety net whenever it’s possible.



In concealed carry, re-holstering can cause your gun to foul on clothing — especially heavy winter garb. In the 1950s, quick-draw expert and concealed carry holster pioneer Chic Gaylord came up with a draw technique in which the support hand pulls the concealing garment out away from the weak side of the body, exposing the holstered gun to the drawing hand. The late Chicago PD instructor Jack Manfre resurrected this method in the early 21st Century. It turns out to be a great way to get all the fabric out of the way for re-holstering as well. It’s as if you were open carrying.