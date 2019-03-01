Ruger's Perfect Packin' .357

SP101 Shootout

On this smaller .357, Ruger kept the full-length underbarrel lug, giving this little gun a good, steady “hang.” The company learned from its mistake with fixed sights on the first iteration of the GP100 MC. This one comes with an adjustable rear to take advantage of the wide .38/.357 range of ammo options and is combined with a green fiber-optic front sight. The Altamont hardwood stocks are handsomely cut and stained to resemble cocobolo. Capacity, of course, is still five rounds. Weight is a middle-of-the-road 30 oz.



We tested the SP101 MC with a half-dozen factory loads ranging from mild to wild. Protocol involved a Matrix rest on a concrete bench at 25 yards. We fired 5-shot groups measured to the nearest .05” — twice. Once for all five and again for the best three. The first measurement offers a good prediction of what a solid shooter can deliver when not under pressure. The second generally comes very close to what all five will do from a machine rest.



Black Hills’ .38 Special 148-gr. mid-range wadcutter is famous for its accuracy, and many believe it’s the best self-defense load for the recoil-sensitive. The little Match Champion put five of these 3.45" apart, with the best three in a more promising 1.3".



Two 158-gr. .38 Special +P loads were also tested. One was the lead semi-wadcutter HP famous for getting the .38 up off its knees in terms of “stopping power,” and was so widely adopted in its day it became known as the Chicago load in the Midwest, the Metro load in Florida and the FBI load everywhere else. Ours was the Remington brand, which — historically — has expanded the best.



While celebrated for its potency, this load was never famous for accuracy. We were reminded why when it delivered a horrible 8.7" group with one round so far to the right I figured it had to be my fault, so I gave the gun a mulligan and fired a sixth shot, which went to the same distant spot. At least the best three were in 2.15"!



The other 158-gr. +P, however, was Speer’s Lawman FMJ training load, with which I won several state and regional IDPA Stock Service Revolver championships back when a high-power factor was required. The Lawman proved much more compatible with the SP101 and plunked five shots into 2.65" with the best three into 1.85".



The 125-gr. JHP is popular as a .38 Special self-defense load, and was represented here with Fiocchi’s standard-pressure offering, using the consistently accurate Hornady XTP bullet. Accuracy was the “Best of Test” in every respect, with a 5-shot group measuring 1.90" and the best three going into an even 1".



The “in” load for short-barreled revolvers these days is the 135-gr. Speer Gold Dot +P bonded JHP. ATK’s Ernest Durham designed it expressly for the 2" backup guns of the NYPD. It has worked wonderfully from there to the West Coast ever since, and seems to work well in the dwindling numbers of 4" revolvers old cops were still grandfathered to carry in the Big Apple. The 5-shot group went 3.35" with the best three into 1.30".



For a .357 Magnum round we used that fabled man-stopper, Federal’s 125-gr. semi-JHP, rated at 1,450 fps from a 4" barrel. It grouped a bit lower than the .38 loads and delivered a 5-shot 3.55" group running 3.55" vertically by 1.80" wide. The best three made a tidy 1.15" group.