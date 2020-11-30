Ruger Super GP100 Competition Revolver

I’ve had the pleasure of chatting with Bill Ruger and his sons Tom and Bill Ruger at the legendary Ruger parties at the SHOT Show in years past. These intimate gatherings in a Ruger suite showed me one thing for sure — Mr. Ruger Senior ran the show with an iron fist. Period. Affordable, reliable, traditional designs geared to the “everyman” hunter or shooter was always his goal, and every resource of the company appeared dedicated to the cause. He accomplished his goal then — and they still do today — but have opened new doors.

When Mr. Ruger passed, the company seemed to take a collective breath, then pushed forward, almost immediately breaking the mold. They pushed Mr. Ruger’s iron-clad rules into history as they surprised us all with bold, new concepts and designs. You only need to think of the Ruger American, AR and Scout Rifle series, their amazing precision rifles, no end of innovative handgun designs and other eye-catching notions announced virtually daily to see the change in tenor at Ruger.

This has benefited we shooters tremendously, presenting us with a bounty of exciting new guns to choose from. One thing Bill Ruger Senior always liked was a “good” revolver. His original Security Six, followed by the burly GP100 series, the Redhawks, the ground-breaking polymer-framed LCR revolvers and hosts of others Ruger has created, still has him smiling from above, no doubt.

With the creation of the Ruger Custom Shop, Ruger has taken the idea of “affordable” quality to new levels, launching the shop with their SR1911 Competition Pistol (American Handgunner, July/Aug 2019). The Custom Shop quickly added competition-ready 10/22 models, other 1911 ideas and an “improved” GP100 in .357 Magnum using the Super Redhawk action. Seeing revolvers embraced by the Custom Shop made us round-gun aficionados smile, and with the introduction of the newest version in 9mm, made some of us grin shamelessly.

I’m one of those.