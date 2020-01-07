A Little Testing

I’ve already put near 300 rounds through my test sample with no cleaning or even additional lube, and it’s never faltered a single time. It’s rated for high velocity .22 LR ammo, but mine also runs just fine with sub-sonic CCI rounds, which are even softer and easier to shoot than the HV stuff.



A pocket-carry defensive pistol for people who need this type of technology, I’d call it first-rate. If you’re looking for a back-up gun, you’ve found it. If you just want a handy .22 for the trail, your pocket around the farm or to teach kids to shoot, it checks all those boxes too. Mine is definitely not going back to Ruger!



For more info: www.ruger.com



