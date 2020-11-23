What’s in a number? There was a time in ancient history, and for some people still today, when numbers were thought to be mystical. Secret societies, cults actually, even rose around worship of numbers.

The number 57 has some special significance for me. After WWII we lived in a housing project specially constructed for returning veterans. Although I was just learning to read, my mother could send me to the store to get a certain yellow or red bottle which I could recognize by the 57 on the front. In the infant days of television, one of the shows on the old Dumont Network was “Studio 57,” which introduced many young actors who would eventually become quite famous.

Also the same year, one of the most beautiful cars ever designed arrived with the ’57 Chevy V-8 Convertible and two-door hardtop. In those days it was quite an occasion each fall to go down to the local car dealer and see the new models.

In 1963, which was 57 years ago, we had the arrival of the first attempt to produce small-bore long-range handguns with the arrival of the .22 Jet, .221 Remington and .256 Winchester. These are only rarely seen today but Ruger has now come forth with their new Ruger Model 57, a semi-automatic pistol chambered in 5.7 x 28mm. The 5.7 chambering gives us the Ruger 57 nomenclature — the number 57 is about to gain new significance!