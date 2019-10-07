Range Time

My first trip to the range with the XTM was a get-acquainted trip. I didn’t shoot it for accuracy but I did some chronograph readings just to see how it compared with the Kel-Tec PMR30 and my Henry pump .22 WMR with 20.5" barrel. With CCI’s 40-gr. Maxi-Mag cartridges, the XTM averaged 1,295 fps while the Kel-Tec was a little slower at 1,258 fps. From the rifle barrel, the average was 1,788 fps.



I had a crew of kids and grandkids with me on the trip. They wanted to shoot a bunch of different guns so I let them shoot the XTM along with the others while I sat back and watched. I gave them six different brands of ammunition and there were no issues with the gun. The fire-breathing magnum rounds, with associated loud pops, were a hoot for the kids to shoot.



After the first trip, I cleaned the gun then took it to an indoor range to get a better feel for the piece while doing some accuracy testing. I took all my .22 WMR handguns because I wanted to see how shooting the XTM compared to shooting the PMR30 and two revolvers — a Ruger Single 9 and Taurus Raging Bull, both with 6.5" barrels.



Range time highlighted differences in how the XTM operates compared to other 1911s.



The first is putting the gun into battery — it will not rack or slingshot. The only way to get it into battery is to disengage the slide lock. Because of the 15-round double-stack magazine and the length of the .22 WMR cartridge, the grip is slightly larger than most 1911s and I couldn’t reach the slide release with my right thumb.



I learned to push the slide release down with my left thumb. Once I got used to this maneuver, I was fine with it. The next difference is the slide doesn’t lock back after the last round is fired. This is by design and noted in the manual.



The best group was with the CCI Maxi Mag 40-gr. JHP rounds, five in a ragged hole and the other five within two inches. However, there was a problem — with each type of ammunition, I got light primer strikes on at least one, sometimes two rounds. Each time I simply cocked the hammer and the gun fired, but it obviously wasn’t an ammo issue.

I then remembered something the gunsmith told me about lubrication. He said to make sure there was plenty of oil underneath the barrel shroud where it contacts the slide, but to keep the breech face dry. You should also clean the chamber and breech face at least every hundred rounds. I cleaned and oiled the gun as suggested before the next range trip and the gun has operated flawlessly ever since.