Great, But Challenging, Cartridge

The .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire, also called .22 WMR, .22 Magnum, .22 MRF, .22 WMRF or .22 Mag was introduced in 1959 by Winchester. It uses bullets in weights comparable to the .22 Long Rifle but is considerably faster. It also shoots flatter and hits harder than the .22 LR, allowing deeper penetration and more reliable expansion against raccoon-sized game.

Negligible recoil of the .22 WMR caliber, especially in this all-steel gun, also makes it an easy-going target and plinking round. It’s a loud cartridge with significant muzzle flash, which makes it even more fun. Putting all of this into a 1911 makes it easy to love the XTM-22 platform. Currently, there is only one other semi-automatic handgun chambered in .22 WMR, the Kel-Tec PMR30.