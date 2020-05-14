PC 625 Shines at Sunshine Games

A few weeks after shooting the Florida State IDPA Championship with the test gun, I ran the PC 625 in the Florida State Sunshine Games IDPA match and the little beast won the top revolver score for me. By then, I had roundbutt K-frame Pachmayr Compac grips on it, yes, they fit, and counterintuitively, their broad shape at the web of the hand soaks up more recoil than you’d think. With my 230-grain Rem-UMC .45 hardball (845 fps on the match chronograph, roughly 194,350 power factor when you only need 165,000), “kick” was still no problem at all.