Somebody heard

One person who did listen was Carl Hellstrom, president of S & W in the early 1950s. He showed interest in Elmer’s pet load and discussed the prospect of a new .44 sixgun with Keith. Hellstrom asked Remington to produce the ammo and they agreed if Smith & Wesson would produce the sixgun.



The new .44 Remington Magnum was 1/8" longer than the .44 Special. This was done so it would not chamber in .44 Special sixguns and in 1954 Smith & Wesson re-chambered four 1950-manufactured Target .44 Specials to the new round. Remington received one of the new revolvers for testing and it was soon obvious the 39-oz. weight of the .44 Target Model was too light for the recoil of the new .44 “Special-Magnum.” For all those years Elmer Keith had asked for 1,200 fps and the new round achieved 1,500+ fps, or 25 percent faster than Keith had asked for!



To provide a needed increase in weight, S&W produced a revolver with a barrel 0.15" greater in diameter and a cylinder 0.18" longer. This brought the weight of the 6-1/2" sixgun up to 48 oz. or 3 lbs. By early 1955, tests were completed and S&W began tooling up to produce what at the time was simply known as the .44 Magnum. The first factory revolver was completed on December 29, 1955 and shipped to Remington. In January, the next two were completed and these went to the NRA for testing by Maj. Julian Hatcher while the other was shipped to Salmon, Idaho to Elmer Keith. By the end of 1956, more than 3,000 S&W .44 Magnums were produced in both the original 6-1/2" length and an easier-to-pack 4" version. The longer barreled 8-3/8" did not arrive until 1958.



As a kid fresh out of high school, I fired one of the first of the 4" .44 Magnums a local gun dealer had. Rather than sell it, he rented it out at six shots for 50 cents and it was a real attention getter for his range. My friends and I all fired it and lied, claiming the recoil wasn’t too bad.



Reporting in American Rifleman for March 1956, Maj. Hatcher said: “In shooting the .44 Magnum, we found it advisable to use gloves, as the recoil can only be described as severe.… I fired quite a few shots with this gun, but I must honestly confess it is not an unmixed pleasure.”



Elmer Keith, writing in the Gun Digest, looked upon the .44 Magnum quite differently than Maj. Hatcher. “The big gun is, I would say, pleasant to shoot, and does not jar the hand as much as do my .44 Special loads from the much lighter 4" barreled .44 Special S&W sixguns … the recoil has not bothered me in the slightest nor have several old sixgun men complained.”



At the time, reading both of these reports I felt the truth was somewhere in between and I leaned towards Maj. Hatcher’s conclusion. In Elmer Keith’s report in the Gun Digest entitled “The .44 Magnum One Year Later,” he said he had fired the new gun 600 rounds the first year. This averages 12 rounds per week. There may be a lesson in there!