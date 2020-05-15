When I first started reloading for the .44 Magnum in the late 1950s, I thought it would be some kind of blasphemy if I used anything except the Keith Load consisting of a hardcast 250- or 260-grain Keith bullet over the Keith recommended charge of 22 grains of 2400. I did the same thing when the .454 arrived; everything had to be loaded full-bore. As I grew older, and perhaps wiser, I finally realized I was missing a lot of sixgunning pleasure by loading everything pedal to the metal. I still have boxes of full-house ammunition on hand for every one of these cartridges, however I have much more loaded to more pleasant duty. A 260-grain cast bullet at 850 to 1,000 fps loaded in an easy-to-carry .44 Special, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt or .454 is likely to do anything I really need done for the rest of my life.

Just recently we had one of the most truly useful cartridges arrive when Federal Ammunition teamed up with Ruger to introduce a superb smallbore cartridge in the .327 Federal Magnum. No, it is not for big-game hunting, however a very small, actually less than 1 percent of my shooting is ever used in this manner. Every year I fire thousands upon thousands of rounds, but at the most take two to three big-game animals. Most of us shoot a lot of paper, roll a lot of tin cans, bust many rocks and, if we live in the right area, take many varmints with our sixguns. For these duties the new .327 is about as good as a cartridge can be.

Originally introduced as a self-defense cartridge chambered in the Ruger SP101, the .327, at least in my mind, takes the place of the .32-20, .30 Carbine and .32 H&R Magnum. The .32-20 was first chambered in sixguns in the last quarter of the 19th century, the .30 Carbine became a standard offering from Ruger in the last quarter of the 20th century, and the .32 H&R Magnum arrived in the 1980s. The .327 Federal Magnum is what the .32 H&R Magnum should’ve been originally. The latter is still an excellent cartridge, however the .327 is simply better. It combines the power of the .32-20 and .30 Carbine with the straight-walled, rimmed case of the .32 Magnum. It is in fact nothing more than a longer .32 Magnum with slightly thicker brass at the base of the inner walls.