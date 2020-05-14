Brown says, “After seeing as many hand tracings as I have, and with the feedback I’ve received from clients I can judge hand fit pretty quickly and accurately. But each hand tracing presents a picture of how they will be shaped and I determine a specific set of dimensions for each client. ” And just like the original Ropers, each grip is different from all others.

Reading Walter Roper’s treatise on grip making, you might imagine all his grips had an exaggerated palm swell, but in fact this is seldom seen in the original grips. Roper grips are asymmetrical in this way, having the palm swell on only one side but the swell is seldom very large. This is one of two places where Keith Brown grips and original Roper’s differ. Brown asks his clients and most prefer to have the grips made with equal swell on both sides—or ambidextrous if you will. The grips look better that way and, in the event of a lefty ever using them, will work as well. This is not the case with thumb-rest grips as they are always asymmetric because the thumb rest is on one side and the palm swell on the other.

Brown also uses much fancier wood than most Roper grips ever had. And why not? Many a grip collector has wondered why original Roper grips exhibit straight grain walnut, a question that will never be answered. In my experience, fancy wood is much more in demand these days than at any other time in firearms history.

Brown uses shop-made jigs to route the grip blanks to almost match the frame size. The grips are then fitted to an actual revolver frame with small chisels precisely inletting to the “stock circle.” Next, a revolver frame guides drilling the stock-pin hole. Brown tries the grips on several frames to insure they are neither loose nor difficult to install.

“The grips go on and off of the frames dozens and dozens of times during the process,” Brown says.

Extra wood is removed to match frame contours then each grip is individually shaped using hand tools and hand-held power tools to dimensions determined from the clients hand tracing. The grips are then hand-sanded to 400 grit in preparation for finishing.

Brown prefers to checker the grips prior to applying stock finish. The checkering is accomplished entirely with hand tools in Brown’s interpretation of Roper’s ribbon-and-diamond checkering pattern with most being 18 to 20 lines per inch as were originals. Roper’s checkering has always reminded me of the “art deco” style of the 1920s and ’30s. Brown’s own checkering design has evolved slightly by changing the bottom from a straight line to more of a fishtail. Accomplishing such small panels is very difficult but Brown accomplishes it with aplomb.