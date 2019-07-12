Rangemaster Tactical Conference

Violent Encounters In Context

You’ll learn a lot just watching John Murphy’s YouTube channel at FTF Training. He’s best known for his analyses of actual violent encounters and for explaining the subtle danger cues that can tell you whether you or yours have been targeted — and what to do about it. Well, it turns out he’s a darn good firearms instructor, too. He makes his students think, with lines like “You want maximum return on investment per cartridge” when he’s working them for fight-winning accuracy.



Among other drills, John had us all shoot a 3-D mannequin from various angles while moving. It was a test of shoot-on-the-move skills but it also stressed the importance of aiming at the parts inside the target to get the bullets where they need to go to shut down lethal hostilities.



A most innovative instructor, Murphy has also worked out a system of “shoot/don’t shoot” training while he verbalizes the “opponent’s” dialogue from behind the shooter while using SIRT laser guns to project dots on the silhouette target. One color means “danger.” Another means “you’re under attack.” This technique teaches the students to use visual cues, which are what they’ll most often have to work with on the street.