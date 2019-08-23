A Platform Evolves

Introduced in 2012, the Shield is a continuation of the polymer-framed, short-recoil, locked-breech Military and Police (M&P) line introduced in the summer of 2005. The intention was to go head-to-head with GLOCK in the law enforcement market. Since its introduction, the M&P has captured a large percentage of this market. But while targeted at LE agencies, the M&P is extremely popular in the commercial market.



For the Shield, S&W took the power and features of their full-sized M&P and put them into a slim, lightweight pistol the size of your hand. The M&P Shield is easy to conceal, offering professional grade features with simple operation and reliable performance. It was one of the first of what we’ve come to call “single-stack nines,” attractive to the concealed carry crowd. Although the 9mm was the first one introduced, it was quickly followed by a .40 S&W version, and by early 2017, a .45 ACP version. S&W announced in November 2015 they had sold over one million Shields, and they’ve continued to sell well.



The 2.0 version was first announced with the full-size M&P in January 2018 with the Shield 2.0 version following later the same year. It’s a bit of a facelift based on feedback from Shield users over the preceding five years. The 2.0 has a refined trigger for a smoother pull, crisper break and a more audible, tactile reset. The frame stippling has been changed to give the shooter a better grip on the pistol — it’s a bit rougher, almost like sandpaper, but it does give you better purchase. The machining of the slide is a bit different, with a softer bevel and some fish scale serrations toward the front of the slide that aren’t on the original model.



The Performance Center added porting to help reduce muzzle flip and to provide some reduction in felt recoil. PC 2.0 Ported Shields are available in six flavors: two 9mms, two .40 S&Ws and two .45 ACPs. The difference in the two models for each caliber is the sights. You can opt for Tritium night sights or HIVIZ fiber optic sights. The two 9mm models have thumb safeties. None of the .40 S&W or .45 ACP models have them, though all Shields have internal safeties and trigger safeties.