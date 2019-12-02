Loading For Success

First, remove all traces of oil from the chambers and make sure the nipple (cone) channels are clear.



Now, from the original Colt broadside:



Draw the hammer to the half-cock notch which allows the cylinder to be rotated. A charge of powder is then placed in each chamber and the balls, without wadding or patch, are put one at a time on the mouths of each chamber, turned under the rammer and forced down with the lever below the mouth of the chamber. This is repeated until all the chambers are loaded. Percussion caps are placed on the tubes when, by drawing back the hammer to the full catch, the arm is in a condition for a discharge by pulling the trigger: a repetition of the same motion produces the like result. To carry the pistol safely, it is necessary to lower the hammer on to one of the pins on the end of the cylinder between each cone.



Dispatches from 1849 describe soldiers in the Mexican War putting grease over the mouth of each chamber to prevent multiple ignitions and exploded revolvers. Later on, this practice was also supposed to keep powder fouling soft. Colt’s instructions came considerably later and make no mention of applying grease.



Correctly-fitting balls and bullets effectively prevent cross-firing and vaporized grease does not keep fouling soft but actually encourages its accretion. Exploded percussion caps are also prone to stick to a greasy hammer face, blocking subsequent ignition and dropping fragments into the action to bind it up. Since grease-sealing the chamber mouths is a Shibboleth found in much literature and many instruction manuals, many people are wedded to the practice. However, in truth, they can minimize malfunctions by merely wiping the hammer face and the portion of the breech under the hammer between loadings.



The use of wool-felt, sheep-tallow wads under the bullet is another matter. Elmer Keith said he talked to early westerners who could keep the barrel of their percussion revolvers free of fouling by using wads cut from old hats and treated with sheep tallow, then blowing across the muzzle after shooting. This works. The shooter who elects to load balls or bullets directly over the powder charge can keep the revolver shooting accurately by running a damp patch through the barrel after every full cylinder. Windex is popular for this but spit works just as well.