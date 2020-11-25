P320 Studio: Build Your Custom SIG SAUER P320

Earlier this summer, SIG SAUER announced the creation of its in-house custom shop, known as SIG SAUER Custom Works, and the P320 Custom Works Fire Control Unit (FCU) program. Featuring a gold titanium nitride coating and lightened skeletonized trigger, the stand-alone, serialized FCU allows shooters to build their own P320 pistol using SIG and aftermarket grip modules, slides and barrels. Now, after months of waiting, P320 Custom Works FCUs have started shipping to dealers.

In conjunction with the FCUs hitting dealer shelves, SIG has launched the Custom Works P320 Studio, a virtual online experience giving consumers countless options to build and view their own custom P320.