P320 Studio: Build Your Custom SIG SAUER P320

Written By Joe Kriz
Earlier this summer, SIG SAUER announced the creation of its in-house custom shop, known as SIG SAUER Custom Works, and the P320 Custom Works Fire Control Unit (FCU) program. Featuring a gold titanium nitride coating and lightened skeletonized trigger, the stand-alone, serialized FCU allows shooters to build their own P320 pistol using SIG and aftermarket grip modules, slides and barrels. Now, after months of waiting, P320 Custom Works FCUs have started shipping to dealers.

In conjunction with the FCUs hitting dealer shelves, SIG has launched the Custom Works P320 Studio, a virtual online experience giving consumers countless options to build and view their own custom P320.

“It’s fitting that for the pistol known for its modularity, SIG has found yet another way to introduce an entirely new level of modularity and personal customization to the P320.”

 
Starting with a grip module, users can select from a variety of compatible slides, barrels, recoil assemblies, magazines and red dots or complete CAL-X Kits to preview their P320 within the studio configurator. Currently limited to SIG SAUER components, all parts can be purchased directly from SIG’s website.

With more than 100 different parts to choose from, the possibilities are near endless. Below are some examples of P320 Studio builds around the SIG SAUER Custom Works P320 FCU.

For more info: sigsauer.com, Ph: (603) 610-3000

Carry P320

Grip Module: Compact Medium, Black
Slide: XSERIES 3.9”, Black
Barrel: Carry 3.9”
Guide & Spring: 3.9” Assembly
Magazine: Compact 15-Round, Black
Optics: Romeo1PRO 6MOA, Black

Competition P320

Grip Module: TXG Full w/ Magwell
Slide: Pro-Cut 4.7”, Black
Barrel: Threaded Full 5.5”
Guide & Spring: 4.7” Assembly
Magazine: Full 21-Round, Black
Optics: Romeo1PRO 3MOA, Black

Storm Trooper P320

Grip Module: XFULL, White
Slide: XSERIES 4.7”, Black
Barrel: Full 5.5”
Guide & Spring: 4.7” Assembly
Magazine: Full 17-Round, Legion
Optics: Romeo1PRO 6MOA, Black

Coyote P320

Grip Module: XCARRY, Coyote
Slide: Pro-Cut 4.7”, Coyote
Barrel: Full 5.5”
Guide & Spring: 4.7” Assembly
Magazine: Full 17-Round, FDE
Optics: Romeo1PRO 6MOA, FDE

