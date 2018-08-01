One Wicked Wheelgun

Something Special

The best of the bunch might be the custom, 2.5" barrel, 686 Plus. Like all Performance Center revolvers, it receives an action job that — for lack of a better cliché — is out of this world. The single-action pull comes in at a consistent 3.5 lbs. It feels even lighter due to the wide, butter-smooth trigger, which has no take-up and only slightly perceivable overtravel. It used to be the only places you could feel a revolver trigger like this was at law-enforcement bull’s-eye match.



The double-action trigger isn’t bad either. It requires almost 10 lbs. of finger force to manipulate, but like with the single-action pull, it feels less due to the wide trigger shoe. And of course, the smoothness of the action translates to what feels like less trigger force too. I’ve never felt a police-issue 686 with a trigger like this, even those that were well worn. The first portion of the pull stages through cylinder rotation and then, at a noticeable but shallow shelf, you can break the trigger almost as smoothly as if it was in the single-action mode.



Another appealing feature is the PC 686 Plus is the unfluted cylinder. While its appearance might not add anything to the utility of the revolver, it does permit an extra chamber allowing for the seventh shot. Aesthetically, it also looks cool and businesslike. The good looks extend to the rest of the revolver too. The stainless steel has been glass-bead blasted to provide a soft gray finish. The overall effect is somewhat ominous, something probably even more pronounced if you are looking at it from the front end.



The rear sight is the common S&W revolver sight most are familiar with. It is horizontally adjustable for windage and adjustable for vertical alignment. The front sight is a black ramp with a blaze red insert on its face. It is also dovetailed into a ramp, which is integral to the slab-sided barrel shroud. The sights are easy to see in low light or with bad eyes.



With three exceptions, everything else about this pistol is similar to the 2.5" 686 revolver you might have lusted after before Glock became a household word. It has the useless —though politically correct — lock on the left side of the frame. The cylinder is cut out to accept moon clips and the grip is of a slim line, custom configuration, not seen on original 686’s.



As for the lock, it’s nothing more than a lever rotated by inserting and turning a handcuff-like key into a hole located just above the cylinder release. This lever blocks the hammer so it can’t move. On its face it seems like a great idea, but I’d not want to try and manipulate this gnome-sized control in a moment of hazard. And given that S&W ships the revolver with a standard, cable-type padlock, I wonder if they trust its practicality either.



The fact the cylinder is relieved for moon clips is another matter all together. Speedloaders are things of beauty. But next to a full-moon clip they are about as appealing as that bad-smelling kid with greasy hair who sat behind you in high-school geometry. Of course, this revolver will work with or without the moon clips or with a speedloader.



With its smooth lines, finger grooves and stippling, the new custom grip looks good, feels good and didn’t detract from controllability—even when firing full-power loads. It allows for full-hand contact and, after allowing several shooters with hands sized small to extra-large to give it a try, it appears to fit well enough for all.