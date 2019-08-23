Old West Hi-Tech

The Colt Model 1878 Revolver

Big, homely and ungainly, the Colt Double Action Model of 1878, nicknamed “Omnipotent” by mid-Western dealer B. Kittredge & Co., never achieved the success of its venerated older brother, the Single Action Army. Featuring a robust action, the 78 shared the front end of the SAA, shot equally as well, but only 51,210 of the big revolvers were made in the 29 years they were offered.



Double-action revolver systems of yesteryear never compare well with those made in the 20th century. It is very difficult to hit well shooting one of them double action. The DA pull was meant for close quarters where aim didn’t have to be precise. If there was time and room, only single-action aimed fire ensured hits.



The smaller, handier Colt Model 1877 in .38 or .41 Colt was vastly preferred for power and portability over the large 1878, although its action was more fragile. Those in favor of large-bore handguns preferred the single action, as did target shooters. Overseas, the double-action mechanism was preferred and had been in ascendancy since before the American Civil War. Percentagewise, more Model 1878 revolvers than Single Actions were made in British calibers, and it was modestly popular as an officer’s private purchase.



The arm shared the same barrel lengths and calibers offered in the Single Action Army, simplifying things for Colt. The cylinders are the same length and circumference, but use a shorter bushing and have no bolt notches. While not interchangeable with the SAA, Colt modified them for SAA revolvers in the pre-WWI era. These revolvers can be quickly identified by their “long flute” cylinders. Only made for a few years to use up 1878 cylinders on hand, they sell at a premium today.



The puny-looking “bird’s beak” grip feels pretty good even to large hands. The first ones had a larger grip of the same style and looked more proportional, but few could reach the trigger comfortably, so the grip was reduced in size. A knuckle at the top of the grip prevents the revolver from rotating up in the hand at discharge like the SAA. Firing full-throated black-powder loads in the larger calibers delivers a sharp rebuke to the web of the hand.



Colt added a new transverse locking system to ease removal of the cylinder for cleaning, something the SAA wouldn’t get for another couple of decades. Build and finish quality are up to Colt’s usual high standards, with most found fully blued or nickeled. Balance is good and the gun points naturally. The hammer is easily reached for thumb cocking, and the single-action pull light. The double-action pull is long, heavy and clunky.



Oddly, the sideplate/hammer screw has a reverse thread. Many a greenhorn has honked on this screw ruining it beyond redemption. Otherwise, the internals are few in number, large and robust. When fully disassembled, the amazing thing is the intricate machining involved in their manufacture, and better appreciated once you show them to a machinist. It is not unusual to find these revolvers working fine after all these years.



The cylinder locking is done entirely by the hand, since there is no cylinder bolt. That’s a lot of work for such a small part, and lock up is often loose if the revolver has been shot much. The hand spring is weak as well. Another issue is a mainspring is a little too heavy for a comfortable double-action pull and barely capable of popping the day’s primers reliably.

With almost all simultaneous ejection systems under patent worldwide, and the swing-out cylinder yet undiscovered, the 1878 broke no new ground in this respect. Its novel double-action system was saddled with Colt’s single-action loading/ejection system. Anyone familiar with the SAA will find the manual of arms similar. Pulling back the hammer to the first or second notch moves the hammer nose out of the frame window.



Opening the loading gate then allows the cylinder to be charged or the empties punched out with the SAA-style ejector. The hammer must be fully cocked before lowering on an empty chamber. Left in either safety notch, the cylinder easily rotates, so like the SAA, the 1878 should only be carried with five rounds and the hammer lowered on an empty chamber.