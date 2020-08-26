New Heckler & Koch Long-Slide VP9L OR

The mantra “bigger is better” doesn’t just apply to America. German small arms manufacturer, Heckler & Koch, has announced the latest variant of their VP9 pistol — the VP9L OR.

In addition to the 2020 upgrades made to the VP9, including night sights and a factory optic cut for a red dot sight, the new VP9L OR also features a 5” barrel with O-ring bushing, extended slide assembly with lightening cuts and 20-round extended magazines.

With the addition of the extended slide, barrel and magazine, the new model measures 8.23” long and weighs 27.16 oz, compared to 7.34” and 25.56 oz. of the standard VP9, respectively.



“Where optics-ready meets competition-ready, the new HK VP9L OR is destined to be a winner.”

Already popular among shooters of all disciplines, the VP9L OR fits the bill for home defense, competitive shooting and target shooting.

The VP9L OR is available in four configurations, two with state-compliant 10-round magazines, with five optic mounting plates, sold separately.