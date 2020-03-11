Mix-N-Match Shooters

Revolvers

In the early days of “police combat” revolver competition, the 6″ barrel .38 was the max you could use. Colt versus S&W was the handgun world’s version of Ford versus Chevy or Coke versus Pepsi and it was the Colt’s slightly greater accuracy versus the Smith & Wesson’s more “even” one-stage double-action pull. The Colt Python’s barrel tapered a thousandth of an inch toward the muzzle, driving the lead bullet tighter into the rifling grooves, which on the Colt were a 1:14″ twist compared to the Smith’s 1:18.75. The Colt seemed to better stabilize 148- to 158-gr. lead slugs.

Gun-savvy cops were grateful when Bill Davis, late of the California Highway Patrol, pioneered the concept of putting a Python barrel on a K-Frame S&W. The result, known variously as a “Smolt” and a “Smython,” combined the best of both brands. The NRA managed PPC competition soon caught onto this and changed the rules. They required in Distinguished or Service Revolver competition, the gun had to have its barrel made by the same company that manufactured the gun. My own Davis Custom Smython, via my good friend Chuck McDonald, is a treasured part of my collection even though it was soon supplanted by “PPC guns” with monster Douglas and Apex barrels and mounting BoMar or Aristocrat sight ribs.

I came to own some of the latter, Frankenguns in their own right, made by legends like Ron Power and Andy Cannon. My single sweetest, though, may have been a pre-war Colt Official Police tuned to single-stage DA by master Python mechanic Reeves Jungkind. The massive barrel was an inch and a quarter under its Aristocrat rib, but it always put the bullets where I aimed them.