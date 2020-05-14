Ruger’s third offering in .327 Federal Magnum is an 8-shot, 5-1/2″ stainless steel Blackhawk fitted with very bright rosewood stocks. Everything we have said about the ruggedness of the double-action GP100 holds and even more so for the single-action Ruger. Blackhawks have been around since 1955 and have been a top choice for hunting and any outdoor use since that time.

The New Model .327 is virtually indestructible. As with the GP100, sights are fully adjustable, black and give an easily seen square sight picture. If there is a drawback to either one of these sixguns from Ruger it is the fact they are heavy sixguns and some may not want to carry this much weight when hiking or just exploring the sagebrush, foothills, forest or mountains. I do not find the weight objectionable and even though the .327 is not what you would call a heavy recoiling cartridge, it is exceptionally comfortable when shooting through one of these new Ruger sixguns. Presently the Blackhawk .327 is offered with a 5-1/2″ and I hope Ruger sees fit to soon offer a 7-1/2″ version.

It is always interesting to watch the whiners on the wire, that is complainers on the Internet about any new product offered. When the .327 arrived there was the little group who had not tried it, however, condemned it as being too small or too whatever. It really doesn’t make a whole lot of difference what the complaint is, as long as they have something to whine about.

The same thing happened when Ruger announced the Blackhawk in .327. Complaints, long before anyone saw one, handled one and definitely had not shot one came forth from this same group. They are definitely wrong and totally misinformed. The .327 Federal Magnum is one of the best ideas to come along in sixgun chamberings in several decades. It is everything the old .32-20 was, the .32 Magnum is and so much more. I like it!