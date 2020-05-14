Modernized
In the 1980s we came very close to modernizing the .32-20. The .32 H&R Magnum took us to the brink but then drew back significantly. The .32 Magnum was first offered in Harrington & Richardson revolvers, which were not the strongest, and basically promoted as a low-cost, low-recoil self-defense cartridge. When Ruger chambered their much stronger Single-Six in .32 Magnum, we soon learned how much more the diminutive .32 was capable of by careful reloading.
The .32-20 and the .32 H&R Magnum are both excellent cartridges, but the .327 Federal Magnum has basically replaced them. Federal announced the new cartridge in a press release in November 2007. At the time Federal said: “Federal Premium has partnered with Ruger to introduce a new personal defense revolver cartridge designed to deliver .357 Magnum ballistics out of a 32-caliber diameter platform. The .327 Federal Magnum is designed for use in lightweight, small-frame revolvers like the proven Ruger SP101 platform.”
Now I am not about to sell any of my .32-20 and .32 Magnum leverguns or sixguns, however, when looking at a new purchase I would pass both of them up for the .327 Magnum. When the .327 was first introduced it was extremely difficult to find ammunition or components, thanks mainly to the election of November 2008 and the resulting mass purchasing of firearms and ammunition. However, this original tidal wave has now somewhat subsided and ammunition and components, as well as firearms, are much easier to come by. Federal offers three loadings for the .327 Magnum, an 85-grain Hydra-Shok JHP rated at a muzzle velocity of 1,330 feet per second (The original .32 Magnum with the 85-grain bullet was right at 1,000 fps), American Eagle 100-grain SP, 1,300 fps and Speer 115-grain Gold Dot HP at 1,300 fps.