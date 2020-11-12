Unique to the handgun manual of arms, each letter corresponds to a step of operation. The Guardian magazine is engraved with a right facing bullet and the letter “A,” as well as a matching letter on the magazine release. After loading, shooters are directed to get a firm grip on the gun, placing their trigger finger on a textured pad marked with the letter “B” on either side of the frame ahead of the takedown levers until ready to fire. To chamber a round or clear a malfunction, “C” shape slide cuts instruct the shooter to grip and charge the slide. Finally, when ready to take aim and fire, proprietary SELF “D”fense sights — formed with a traditional GLOCK rear sight and peep sight-style front sight — allow shooters to easily acquire their target “20% faster,” according to company lab tests.
In addition to the pistol itself, the Guardian Self Defense Package also includes five inert training bullets, a locking case and various online self-defense firearm and legal training. The Guardian is available with a black or gray frame and black or gray barrel. MSRP is $779.95.
Lone Wolf Guardian:
Easy as A-B-C
This summer, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated 5 million Americans had purchased their first gun amidst record high NICS firearm background checks and firearm sales. With many serving as defense and personal protection, new and existing gun owners have sought firearms training and concealed carry weapon permits at exponential rates. Attempting to provide an all-in-one gun and basic defensive training solution, Lone Wolf Distributors has introduced its new Guardian pistol.
“Designed for our uncertain world,” the Guardian is a 9mm semi-auto, striker-fired, compact, polymer frame pistol built with simplicity and performance in mind. Utilizing the Lone Wolf Arms Timberwolf frame (TWC-C) with simple texturing and built-in flared mag well, the Guardian accepts a custom 15-round G19-style magazine and features an optional “Taclock” safety located on the slide, designed to be toggled with the thumb before and after firing. However, it’s the Guardian’s A-B-C system aimed to “teach and reinforce proper shooting techniques, increase safety and effectiveness and enhance speed and accuracy for close-range self-defense” that separates it apart from other handguns on the market.
Unique to the handgun manual of arms, each letter corresponds to a step of operation. The Guardian magazine is engraved with a right facing bullet and the letter “A,” as well as a matching letter on the magazine release. After loading, shooters are directed to get a firm grip on the gun, placing their trigger finger on a textured pad marked with the letter “B” on either side of the frame ahead of the takedown levers until ready to fire. To chamber a round or clear a malfunction, “C” shape slide cuts instruct the shooter to grip and charge the slide. Finally, when ready to take aim and fire, proprietary SELF “D”fense sights — formed with a traditional GLOCK rear sight and peep sight-style front sight — allow shooters to easily acquire their target “20% faster,” according to company lab tests.
Manufacturer: Lone Wolf Distrubtors
Model: Guardian
Frame: Compact, Polymer, Black
Action: Striker
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 15+1 (1 magazine)
Sights: Fixed, Polymer
Safety: Trigger, Taclock
Barrel: 4.0″
Weight: 23.63 oz.
MSRP: $779.95
For more info: guardian.lonewolfdist.com, Ph: (208) 448-0600