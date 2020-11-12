This summer, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated 5 million Americans had purchased their first gun amidst record high NICS firearm background checks and firearm sales. With many serving as defense and personal protection, new and existing gun owners have sought firearms training and concealed carry weapon permits at exponential rates. Attempting to provide an all-in-one gun and basic defensive training solution, Lone Wolf Distributors has introduced its new Guardian pistol.

“Designed for our uncertain world,” the Guardian is a 9mm semi-auto, striker-fired, compact, polymer frame pistol built with simplicity and performance in mind. Utilizing the Lone Wolf Arms Timberwolf frame (TWC-C) with simple texturing and built-in flared mag well, the Guardian accepts a custom 15-round G19-style magazine and features an optional “Taclock” safety located on the slide, designed to be toggled with the thumb before and after firing. However, it’s the Guardian’s A-B-C system aimed to “teach and reinforce proper shooting techniques, increase safety and effectiveness and enhance speed and accuracy for close-range self-defense” that separates it apart from other handguns on the market.