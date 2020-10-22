The Standard Manufacturing Target (Buntline) Revolver
The original Buntline revolver is part of western folklore and got its name from dime western novel writer Ned Buntline. According to legend, Buntline presented five iconic gunmen of the Old West the extra-long barreled Colt Peacemaker as a form of tribute. Those five men included Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, Charles Bassett, Neal Brown and Bill Tilghman. This story has been debated over the last century but one thing is true, Colt did possibly produce 31 long-barrel revolvers in 1876. Of these, a dozen are believed to exist in their original form.
The defining feature of the Buntline is an extra-long barrel. Normal Colt SAA revolvers could be ordered with 4-3/4″, 5-1/2″ and 7-1/2″ barrels. The Buntline was produced with 10″, 12″ and 16″ barrels. Instead of standard groove and blade sights, the “Buntline” featured a rifle-style front sight and a flip-up elevated rear sight. They also featured a modified hammer screw which served as studs to attach a special skeleton shoulder stock.
It goes without saying any remaining example of the original Colt “Buntline” is extremely rare. On December 3, 2010, Rock Island Auction Company offered serial number 28813. The revolver was chambered in .45 Colt, had a 16″ barrel and included the original shoulder stock. It sold for $368,000 plus a buyer’s premium. In September 2012 serial number 28826 sold for $546,250 plus buyer’s premium.
Yes, Colt did produce other Buntline revolvers with the rise of the TV westerns, but none of them have the elevated rear sight, rifle front sight, or shoulder stock studs.
After this, imagine my surprise when Mike Short gingerly placed a Standard Manufacturing Target Model (Buntline) on the padded mat in front of me. It was correct in almost every way including black-powder frame, elevated rear sights, rifle style front sight and shoulder stock mounting studs. Like the original, the caliber was .45 Colt. The color-case hardening was done by the historically correct bone and charcoal process. The grips were one-piece walnut.
The attention to detail was amazing. The hours spent producing a one-of-a-kind firearm boggled my mind. Even more fantastic was the fact they were not planning on making any more. But, as I write this, Mike was able to convince (beg) them to produce one more “Buntline” for Jeff but in .44-40 Winchester.