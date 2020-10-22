Standard Manufacturing shouldered its way into the single-action revolver market a few years ago and has been romancing the shooting world ever since. Their business model is to produce the finest level of precision and detailing in a revolver to make shooters and collectors fall in love with an icon of the Old West all over again. Their goal isn’t to copy the Colt Single Action Army, known as the Peacemaker to many, but to produce their own version without compromising anything. Many would say they achieved their goal. But, if you’ve been watching the single-action market, this is yesterday’s news.

What you may not know is Standard Manufacturing has assembled a team of gunsmiths and machinists who love the legacy associated with the revolver they are producing. Along with their passion for making history, they have been given a great deal of leeway when it comes to making variations of their Single Action Revolver (SAR).

Many of these firearms are produced in limited runs or even one-off. I, like most shooters, never knew such a thing existed until I got a call from my friends Mike Short and Jeff Lawrence at Badger Creek Firearms to see their most recent purchases.

Mike Short and Jeff Lawrence are partners in Badger Creek Firearms in Mooresville, Ind. They love buying, selling and collecting firearms of the Old West. They are also a dealer for Standard Manufacturing and their enthusiasm for Standard’s iconic revolver infects many who walk into their small store. Because of Mike and Jeff’s special relationship with Standard Manufacturing, they often are the first to know when a limited run or one-of-a-kind piece is going to be available. Several of these unique firearms have found a place in their private collection.