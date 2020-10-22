The Future

So what’s next for Standard Manufacturing? I asked Shayne Lucey, manager at Standard Manufacturing. “We are currently making only the guns you see on the website. Every once in a while something ‘special’ rolls off the line and we quickly place it with dealers like Badger Creek Firearms, who have built a strong relationship with us. Standard Manufacturing has limitless capabilities, and the work we have done thus far proves as such.”

I admit his response isn’t exciting as it could be but both Shayne and Mike hinted Standard was working on a limited run of Single Action Revolvers featuring birdshead grips. There’s also talk of offering a Sheriff’s model sporting a 3" barrel and no ejector. If news such as this isn’t enough to quicken your pulse, I don’t know what would!
MSRP: starting at $1,895

www.stdgun.com

