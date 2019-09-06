Handguns Of WWII Part 9

Gearing-Up

It was fortuitous America had two giants among handgun manufacturers in 1917. Those were Colt and Smith & Wesson and both already made large frame handguns. The only fly in that ointment was the .45 ACP had been devised to function in autoloaders, so its case had no rim. And of course the star type extractors used in double action revolvers needed a rim to have something to push against in order to eject rounds from the chambers.



Some smart soul at Smith & Wesson had already solved that problem with a fast and cheap solution. Today we call them “half-moon clips.” They are nothing more than stamped pieces of steel into which three rounds of .45 ACP snap, by means of the clips’ edges going into the cases’ extraction grooves. Bore the chambers for the .45 ACP, and arrange the headspace to account for the clips’ thickness, and you have a revolver capable of firing rimless cartridges.



The U.S. Government evidently loved the idea and so gave the go-ahead to both Colt and Smith & Wesson to produce what were designated U.S. Model 1917 revolvers. That designation in itself deserves a moments’ thought. To the best of my knowledge this was the only time the U.S. Government gave the same name to two completely different firearms, of which no two parts would interchange. That must have given military armorers some headaches. Also as one of my photos show, .45 ACP ammunition for 1917 revolvers was issued already attached to the “half-moon clips.” Knowing human inefficiency I would lay money that units armed solely with 1911 pistols received cases of 1917 pre-clipped ammo.