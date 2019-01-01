HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve fits Sig Sauer P365

A couple of weeks ago, I got the opportunity to snoop out the newest incarnation of this handy accessory, the HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve designed to fit the popular Sig Sauer P365 pistol. It’s not the best thing since sliced bread, but then again, who ever heard of taking a loaf of bread to a gunfight or an action pistol competition? You don’t wrap a piece of toast around your pistol before heading out the door.



Sig’s P365 has a wide s polymer grip frame to accommodate a double-stack magazine, and the HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve slips over the grip. (If you have trouble with one of these sleeves, I have had luck in the past by adding a drop of WD-40 or Armor-All, which helps them slide into position.)



The Beavertail Sleeve is shaped to fit precisely over the pistol’s grip, increasing the diameter of the grip just a hair. The dividend of this thing doesn’t just stop with providing a firmer grip. The thermoplastic elastomer compound used to create the sleeve — at least in my opinion — might help to suck up a bit of felt recoil. And you can’t hurt this material if it takes a drop or two of gun oil or solvent, and powder residue will wipe right off.