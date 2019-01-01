HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve fits Sig Sauer P365
I’ve always had high regard for Hogue grips, with their trademark “Cobblestone” textured surface that helps prevent slippage in wet weather or when your hands are sweaty, and that’s a big plus in a region such as the Pacific Northwest, where if it’s not raining, it’s getting ready to rain.
Made from a tough synthetic, I’ve seen Hogue aftermarket replacement grips perform well on all sorts of handguns, and truth be told, I’ve got a Hogue forend on my Mossberg 500 pump shotgun, which sits handily near the front door because there is a bear in my neighborhood that doesn’t call ahead to say he’s paying a visit.
Hogue took things a bit farther by introducing grip sleeves that slide onto semi-auto pistols with one-piece molded polymer grip frames, providing that same reliable textured finish without making the functional dimension of the pistol that much larger.
A couple of weeks ago, I got the opportunity to snoop out the newest incarnation of this handy accessory, the HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve designed to fit the popular Sig Sauer P365 pistol. It’s not the best thing since sliced bread, but then again, who ever heard of taking a loaf of bread to a gunfight or an action pistol competition? You don’t wrap a piece of toast around your pistol before heading out the door.
Sig’s P365 has a wide s polymer grip frame to accommodate a double-stack magazine, and the HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve slips over the grip. (If you have trouble with one of these sleeves, I have had luck in the past by adding a drop of WD-40 or Armor-All, which helps them slide into position.)
The Beavertail Sleeve is shaped to fit precisely over the pistol’s grip, increasing the diameter of the grip just a hair. The dividend of this thing doesn’t just stop with providing a firmer grip. The thermoplastic elastomer compound used to create the sleeve — at least in my opinion — might help to suck up a bit of felt recoil. And you can’t hurt this material if it takes a drop or two of gun oil or solvent, and powder residue will wipe right off.
The built-in beavertail slips right up onto the backstrap, increasing hand comfort at the top of the frame.
Now, here’s the frosting on this cake. Hogue obviously understands its customers, so it offers the HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve in different colors. There is basic black, of course, along with OD green, flat dark earth, aqua, pink and purple. I suspect the last three colors will be popular among millennials and the ladies, while the OD and flat dark earth, which actually resembles khaki/tan in my opinion, and contrasting against the black surface of a polymer pistol, it looks sharp!
The sleeve has a molded in finger groove, which lots of shooters like because they believe it enhances their ability to hold the pistol with a firm grip during recoil or an emergency speed draw.
The black model has an MSRP of $10.95 while the colored versions come in a bit higher at $12.95.
Make sure you get Exclusive Articles every week. Click here to sign up now.