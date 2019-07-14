Guns And Aging:

Physical challenges

Advancing age equals physical decline. Aside from vision, decreasing physical abilities come in two flavors — strength and flexibility.



People who spent their lives shooting relatively heavy big-bore handguns discover they can no longer hold onto the pet 1911 or favorite wheelgun as before. Accuracy degrades, and so does safety. Many shooters readily acknowledge the fact and switch to smaller calibers. Single-stack 9mm 1911s are a growth market and I now know two fine shooters who carry .380s — and practice with them.



As for agility, a friend I’ll call “Mike” retired certain holsters because they forced him to lift the gun a little higher on the draw. He explained, “Since I tore my rotator cuff, it’s hard to lift the pistol high enough to clear leather. Lowering the top of the holster by an inch, and shortening the barrel by ¾" using a Commander may not seem like much, until you catch a half-inch of slide on the top of the holster a few times. I’ve flubbed enough draws to recognize the reality of my physical limitation.”



Then there’s Jim: “I have to move my holster to in front of my hip to draw. I just can’t lift my .45 high enough when my arm is that far back anymore. Makes it a bit harder to hide. Maybe I should do like Elmer Keith, and just wear it in the open all the time!”



Even for seniors no longer able to keep firearms at hand, options remain. Friends or relatives can — and do — provide outings to the range or farther afield during hunting season. My brother once set up Dad at a bench in a hay barn overlooking a pasture infested with ground squirrels. Even though no varmints appeared, it was a pleasant experience away from the care center, sharing quality time with a match-grade AR-15.



Lessons learned? Be proactive and take action to keep shooting fun now, while anticipating changes as you age to help make it easier on your extended family.

