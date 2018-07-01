GP100 .44 Special

Tale Of The Tape

This GP100 was test-fired at 20 yards with factory loads including both .44 Russian and .44 Colt as well as .44 Special loads. The two former loads are very pleasant shooting and both the Black Hills .44 Colt and the PMC shorter .44 Russian rounds shot very well in the .44 Special cylinder.



Two everyday working load standouts are the Black Hills 250-gr. Keith at 750 fps while grouping in 1" at 20 yards and the Heavy .44 Special Outdoorsman load from Buffalo Bore with a 255-gr. Hard Cast SWC at 1,025 fps and a group of 3/4". There isn’t much that needs to be done with a .44 Special you couldn’t do with this load.



Buffalo Bore also offers several other specialty loads including the 200-gr. Lead Free Barnes HP (1,070 fps/1-1/4"), Heavy 180 JHP (1,150 fps/1-1/2"), Heavy 190 Soft Cast HP (1,130 fps/1-1/2") and the accuracy champion, their 200-gr. full wadcutter Anti-Personnel load which clocks out at 1,040 fps while grouping its payload into 5/8".



Most of the nine handloads tried grouped into 1" or less, with my favorite EDC load of a 240-gr. Oregon Trail SWC over 6.0 grains of Universal’s at just over 830 fps with a 1" group. Lest you think this isn’t a very powerful load when compared to some of the heavy magnums available, it just needs to be looked at in the proper perspective. Remember, the .45 ACP built its reputation with a 230-gr. bullet at 820 fps.



Everything is just about perfect with this double-action .44 Special (can you say Perfect Packin’ Pistol?) with only one change needed that’s just about universal in this day and age. Namely, it could benefit from the touch of an action tunesmith. Smoothing it out with a trigger job would certainly move it up high on the list of PPPs.



To recap, the Lipsey’s/Ruger GP 100 .44 Special has a 5" barrel, 10.5" OAL, a weight of 38 oz., adjustable sights and hand-filling custom walnut stocks. The MSRP is $869.