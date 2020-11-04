GLOCK Updates .40 S&W Models to Gen5

Earlier this summer, GLOCK announced it would cease production of 9mm and .40 S&W Gen4 models and update its .40-caliber lineup to the latest generation. As promised, GLOCK has done just that, introducing the Gen5 G27, G23 and G22, as well as MOS models of the compact G23 and full-size G22 — a first for GLOCK .40 S&W handguns.

Similar to their existing 9mm counterparts, the .40-caliber pistols will feature Gen5 technology and enhancements, including a new nDLC finish, rounded slide nose, front slide serrations, flared magwell, Glock Marksman Barrel (GMB), ambidextrous slide stop levers and removal of finger grooves from the grip. The optic-ready models will ship with the familiar GLOCK MOS Adapter Set, providing shooters with four optic plates to mount their preferred red dot sight.

Dimensionally, the new Gen5 models are slightly wider than Gen4, measuring 1.34” wide — the same as 9mm Gen5 models. Pricing on the new .40 S&W Gen5 models is currently unavailable, but we expect MSRP to mirror that of other Gen5 handguns.