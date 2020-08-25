GLOCK Introduces Optic-Ready G43X and G48

Introduced in July 2019, the GLOCK G43X and G48 were the manufacturer’s first compact-size Slimline handgun models, offering shooters 10+1 capacity in a frame ideal for concealed carry and fit for those with smaller hands. One year later, the G43X and G48 are now available with the GLOCK Modular Optic System (MOS) and an accessory rail.

With a slide width less than one inch wide, the new optic-ready models feature a factory-milled non-standard MOS footprint, specific to micro-reflex sights including the Shield RMSc, forward of the factory rear sight. Under the frame, the non-standard accessory rail allows for a light/laser to be attached with close alignment to the firearm’s bore.

Both new models maintain the same dimensions as the original G43X and G48 and incorporate GLOCK Gen5 features, including a reversible magazine catch, GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy, nDLC finish for extreme durability.

Compatible accessories have not yet been announced, nor is a shipping date or MSRP currently available.

A statement from GLOCK:

“Engineered with the GLOCK perfection promise, the two new models are the first Slimline pistols to offer an MOS option and are ideal for shooters everywhere,” said Shelby Lasater, GLOCK, Inc. Director of Marketing. “The versatility of the Slimline MOS models give them the adaptability and ease of use for concealed carry, target shooting, law enforcement, and competition which make them a new favorite.”

For more info: us.glock.com, Ph. 770-432-1202

Content provided by GLOCK.