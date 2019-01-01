GLOCK Announces New Slimline Models: G43X And G48

The G43X has a slightly longer grip frame than the G43, but it is only 1.10" wide on the grip and 0.87" on the 6.06"-long slide. It weighs 23.07 oz. with a full magazine, but only 16.4 oz. empty (without the magazine). Translation: This pistol is a good choice for everyday concealed carry, and with a 10+1 capacity, they’re ready for any eventuality. The sight radius with polymer front and rear sights is 5.24" and the barrel length is 3.41".



The G48 has a bit longer slide at 6.85", with slightly longer sight radius at 5.98" with polymer front and rear sights. It shares the same frame and width dimensions as the G43X, and also holds 10+1 rounds.



As for weight, the G48 hits the scale at 25.12 oz. with a loaded magazine, and weighs 20.74 oz. empty (without the magazine). Barrel length is 4.17".

It’s safe to presume the new silver Slimline models will share a spotlight when they make their official debut at the 2019 SHOT Show later this month in Las Vegas. They start arriving at gun shops on Jan. 21, according to GLOCK. For the present, consider these new GLOCK models to be real prizes.