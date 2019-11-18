Back in 2016 Smith & Wesson introduced the .45 ACP M&P Shield and I tested it for a feature article in this magazine. I already owned the 9mm and .40 S&W versions, but the .45 became my favorite Shield. Five shots in less than 1 1/2" at 25 yards, three of them 0.30" apart center to center, with Remington 185-gr. JHP was an eye-opener. The 2.30" for all five with a “best three” cluster of 0.55" kept those eyes open. I liked the test sample enough to buy it. I was still a part-time cop then, and passed the sample over to Sgt. John Parsons, who had succeeded me as primary firearms instructor for the department and would be named Chief shortly after I retired in 2017. He liked the .45 Shield so much he ordered one for each of our officers as a backup/plainclothes/administrative uniform weapon, supplementing our uniform issue M&P .45s.



I had found the .45 Shield unerringly reliable, as the department subsequently did across the board. At 21 oz. unloaded, it was exactly the same weight as the old Colt Detective Special snub-nose revolver but held seven to eight rounds (depending on the magazine) of .45 instead of six .38 Special cartridges. Easy to shoot, too. The recoil of the .45 Shield seems to me about the same as the .40 version, which is to say, unexpectedly mild for the size/weight/caliber combination.



I didn’t carry it much, though. I’ve carried full-size and full-weight service handguns all my life and didn’t really need a smaller, lighter one on my hip. I go with the smaller ones only for backup, and for me, the Shields are just a tad big for pocket or ankle carry. In 2019, however, I found an unexpected use for it.