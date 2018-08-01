Exclusive: What I Carry — Mark Kakkuri, Online Editor

SigSauer’s P365 gets a lot of attention, and rightly so. It’s reliable, accurate, very easy to handle and shoot, and very easy to conceal. You don’t usually get all those attributes in one handgun. At least not all registering at the levels of consistently excellent or awesome or amazing. But it’s not just me; every friend I’ve allowed to shoot the P365 has been amazed. Usually they describe the gun as reliable, accurate, very easy to handle and shoot. Then they borrow my holster, try it on, and add something about the gun also being very easy to conceal. This is a consistent occurrence. And then it sinks in: Most slim nines carry six or seven rounds on board. The P365 carries 10+1.



The MTR Custom Leather Quick Snap OWB Holster easily installs on my belt with two loops of leather going under and around my gun belt and then snapping in place. I usually wear it at 4 o’clock and sometimes at 3 o’clock. Despite being OWB, it disappears easily under most covering garments, no matter the season. Snap, snap, and it’s off. Loop, snap, loop, snap, and it’s back on again. The leather looks good, fits the P365 perfectly, holds the gun at a slight forward cant, and offers a combat grip.