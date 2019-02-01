Exclusive: Springfield Armory’s SAINT Victor Semi-Auto Rifles And Pistols

It’s an impressive lineup, with the non-NFA pistols easy to tell apart because the 5.56mm model has a 7.5" barrel while the .300 BLK wears a 9" barrel. The barrels in both calibers are rifled with a 1:7"-twist, and they both have forward bolt assists.



Overall length on the 5.56mm model is 26.5", and it weighs 5 lbs., 8 oz., while the .300 BLK version is 27.75" in length and slightly heavier at 5 lbs., 9 oz. Both feature Bravo Company triggerguards and Bravo Company Mod. 3 pistol grips.



According to Springfield, the pistols are built for CQB and they are “ideal” for home defense because they deliver the punch of a rifle in a compact package. The receiver is flat on top with a full rail for mounting assorted sights.



AR-type pistols have become increasingly popular in recent years because they handle well in tight spots, are lighter than rifles and yet they are chambered for popular rifle calibers and take the same magazines.



The 7.5" model has an SA forward blast diverter muzzle device, and the 9" version’s A2 flash suppressor can be removed to mount a sound suppressor. They come with a single 30-round Magpul PMAG.



Both models feature an SB Tactical SBX-K forearm brace. It helps stabilize recoil and enhances accuracy according to Springfield. Handguards are hard-coat anodized 7075 T6 aluminum.

