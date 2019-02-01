Exclusive: Springfield Armory’s SAINT Victor Semi-Auto Rifles And Pistols
Well, Saint’s galore! Springfield Armory recently announced what it calls “a new tier” in the SAINT family: The Victor series of rifles and pistols are built around the AR-platform with models in 5.56mm NATO and .300 BLK.
It’s an impressive lineup, with the non-NFA pistols easy to tell apart because the 5.56mm model has a 7.5" barrel while the .300 BLK wears a 9" barrel. The barrels in both calibers are rifled with a 1:7"-twist, and they both have forward bolt assists.
Overall length on the 5.56mm model is 26.5", and it weighs 5 lbs., 8 oz., while the .300 BLK version is 27.75" in length and slightly heavier at 5 lbs., 9 oz. Both feature Bravo Company triggerguards and Bravo Company Mod. 3 pistol grips.
According to Springfield, the pistols are built for CQB and they are “ideal” for home defense because they deliver the punch of a rifle in a compact package. The receiver is flat on top with a full rail for mounting assorted sights.
AR-type pistols have become increasingly popular in recent years because they handle well in tight spots, are lighter than rifles and yet they are chambered for popular rifle calibers and take the same magazines.
The 7.5" model has an SA forward blast diverter muzzle device, and the 9" version’s A2 flash suppressor can be removed to mount a sound suppressor. They come with a single 30-round Magpul PMAG.
Both models feature an SB Tactical SBX-K forearm brace. It helps stabilize recoil and enhances accuracy according to Springfield. Handguards are hard-coat anodized 7075 T6 aluminum.
The SAINT Victor rifle, chambered in 5.56mm NATO, has a 16" CMV barrel with a Melonite finish inside and out for corrosion resistance, and the lower receiver is Accu-Tite tension-bonded to a forged upper receiver with a flat top. Its patent-pending M-LOK free float 15" handguard protects the gas system. The barrel is cut with a 1:8" rifling twist.
Other features include a proprietary muzzlebrake and a QD mount for a sling swivel on the staked receiver end plate.
The rifle also features flip-up sights and the single-stage flat trigger is nickel-boron coated for crisp, grit-free operation.
The “heart” of this firearm series is an M16 bolt carrier group; it’s HPT/MPT tested and shot peened, and is also finished in Melonite. It houses a 9310 steel bolt; the same bolt carrier group is used at the core of the pistol.
There’s a California-approved model this year with a Strike Industries “featureless grip” and Magpul MOE fixed stock.
Springfield also offers an SBR-configured model for law enforcement and private citizens with an 11.5" barrel cut with a 1:8" twist. It hits the scale at 6 lbs.
According to Springfield, the SAINT Victor rifle, including the California-compliant version and the SBR, has an MSRP of $1,073, while the pistol in either caliber choice carries an MSRP of $1,015.
For more info: https://www.springfield-armory.com, Ph: (800) 680-6866.