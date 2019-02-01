Exclusive: Colt’s King Cobra DA Magnum Is Back
At the recent SHOT Show in Las Vegas, a fair amount of attention from revolver aficionados was focused on the Colt exhibit because another snake is back in the company’s lineup.
The gang in West Hartford has revived the King Cobra double-action revolver chambered for the potent .357 Magnum cartridge. Where the original models — manufactured from 1986 to 1992 and again from 1994 through 1998 — were available with 2", 4", 6" and 8" barrel lengths at some point during their split run. The new incarnation is offered with only a 3"-full underlug barrel and fixed sights, and weighs in at 28 oz., empty — making it very desirable for concealed carry.
This comes on the heels of the 2017 reintroduction of the Colt Cobra in .38 Special. Unlike the original with an aluminum frame, the new Cobra model is all stainless steel, with a 2" barrel and capable of digesting +P ammunition. But for added muscle in a revolver, Colt dusted off the King Cobra with its Magnum horsepower.
Once considered a “poor man’s alternative” to the legendary Colt Python, the King Cobra was no slouch. Original models had adjustable rear sights and were offered with either walnut target-type grips or hard rubber grips.
The new all-stainless model has a traditional notch rear sight at the top rear of the frame. The low front sight with a brass bead lines up very well, and using full-house magnums we were able to hit everything we aimed at. The front sight blade is user-replaceable, another plus.
We put several rounds through a test gun during the annual Media Day at the Range and found the newest King Cobra to be an accurate piece in both single- and double-action. Among its attributes is a slightly elongated trigger guard that will accommodate a gloved trigger finger, a Hogue overmolded grip that sucks up plenty of recoil and a smooth action thanks to the linear leaf spring trigger.
The King Cobra is based on the Colt Trooper MK V, but with the heavier barrel topped by a thick, solid rib, setting it apart from the far more famous Python model.
The finger groove grip is a full wraparound model that may take a bit of getting used to, but once you start firing magnums, its value is realized. Of course, since it handles .357, it will also digest .38 Special with gusto. If one fires this revolver in subdued light or full darkness expect an impressive muzzle flash.
The new King Cobra, already available in retail stores, has an MSRP of $899.
