Exclusive: Colt’s King Cobra DA Magnum Is Back

The new all-stainless model has a traditional notch rear sight at the top rear of the frame. The low front sight with a brass bead lines up very well, and using full-house magnums we were able to hit everything we aimed at. The front sight blade is user-replaceable, another plus.



We put several rounds through a test gun during the annual Media Day at the Range and found the newest King Cobra to be an accurate piece in both single- and double-action. Among its attributes is a slightly elongated trigger guard that will accommodate a gloved trigger finger, a Hogue overmolded grip that sucks up plenty of recoil and a smooth action thanks to the linear leaf spring trigger.



The King Cobra is based on the Colt Trooper MK V, but with the heavier barrel topped by a thick, solid rib, setting it apart from the far more famous Python model.



The finger groove grip is a full wraparound model that may take a bit of getting used to, but once you start firing magnums, its value is realized. Of course, since it handles .357, it will also digest .38 Special with gusto. If one fires this revolver in subdued light or full darkness expect an impressive muzzle flash.



The new King Cobra, already available in retail stores, has an MSRP of $899.



For more info: www.colt.com, Ph: (800) 692-2658.



